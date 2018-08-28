Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.90 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (BC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1,186.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). Brunswick had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

In other news, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 15,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $1,027,735.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,748,564.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Metzger sold 13,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $912,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,216 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Brunswick from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on Brunswick from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

