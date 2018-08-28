Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.03 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $143,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $188,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Hubbell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.17.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $126.84 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $149.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.94%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

