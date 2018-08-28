Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARLO. Guggenheim started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Christine Marie Gorjanc bought 5,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Busse bought 2,500 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $520,000 in the last quarter.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

