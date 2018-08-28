Artex Coin Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (ATX)

Artex Coin (CURRENCY:ATX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Artex Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Artex Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. Artex Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,344.00 and $2.00 worth of Artex Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Artex Coin alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017424 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Artex Coin Coin Profile

Artex Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2016. Artex Coin’s total supply is 268,781,750 coins and its circulating supply is 18,781,750 coins. The official website for Artex Coin is www.atxcoin.org.

Artex Coin Coin Trading

Artex Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artex Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artex Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artex Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artex Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.