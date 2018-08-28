Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $501.68 Million Holdings in State Street Corp (STT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,389,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 50,779 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for 1.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in State Street were worth $501,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,649,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,159,084,000 after purchasing an additional 84,710 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of State Street by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,045,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,732,000 after acquiring an additional 239,843 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,791,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,384,000 after acquiring an additional 92,692 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 36.8% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,349,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,311,000 after acquiring an additional 631,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.0% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,623,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $28,523.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $2,075,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,777 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $114.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). State Street had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.