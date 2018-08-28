Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,332,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,371,718 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for 1.7% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $828,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 156,622,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,121,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711,069 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,357,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after buying an additional 151,609 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 728.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 162,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 143,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,739,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,364,885,000 after buying an additional 273,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Boston Scientific to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $982,905.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $50,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

