Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

PUMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

PUMP traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 51,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,079. Asante Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $459.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.64 million.

In related news, Director Pryor Blackwell purchased 13,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $205,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 51,289 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 33.9% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 172,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 43,650 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 50.9% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 219,240 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Asante Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asante Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000.

Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

