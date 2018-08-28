Assetmark Inc. Has $926,000 Position in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 31.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter worth $107,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price objective (up from $1,330.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.95.

GOOGL opened at $1,256.27 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $919.31 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.