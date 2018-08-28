At Home Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (HOME)

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 762 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 711% compared to the typical volume of 94 call options.

Shares of HOME opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. At Home Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 4,569,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $172,788,259.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $87,842.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,783,623 shares of company stock valued at $331,496,986. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised At Home Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

