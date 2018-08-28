Atomera Inc (ATOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Atomera an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Atomera alerts:

ATOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atomera in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Atomera in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Avenir Corp bought a new position in Atomera in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Atomera by 99.2% in the first quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Atomera by 28.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 386,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,072. Atomera has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $8.00.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the business of developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin-film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atomera (ATOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.