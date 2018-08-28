AtriCure (ATRC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AtriCure from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.40.

AtriCure stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.37. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 0.28.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $121,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its holdings in AtriCure by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 2,374,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after purchasing an additional 368,509 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 218,485 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,340,000 after buying an additional 212,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,366,000 after buying an additional 164,615 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,204,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

