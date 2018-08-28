AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 546,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 114,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,203 shares during the last quarter. Gifford Fong Associates bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $4,001,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 882,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 76,755 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 61,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 521.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,437,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,149 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $200.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

In other AT&T news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.48 per share, with a total value of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AT&T from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AT&T to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.80 to $31.17 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

