AT&T Inc. (T) Stake Lessened by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 268,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 167,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,042.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.80 to $31.17 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.21.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.