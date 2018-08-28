Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Audentes Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Audentes Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($3.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.59) to ($3.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Audentes Therapeutics.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.07).

Several research firms have commented on BOLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

BOLD traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $35.15. 103,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,058. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 71,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $2,809,948.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,140.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,904. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.