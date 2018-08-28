Augur (REP) Hits Market Cap of $225.78 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Augur has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $20.53 or 0.00292419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Liqui, Binance and LATOKEN. Augur has a total market cap of $225.78 million and $2.95 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000368 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00291655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00159269 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038056 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000655 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Poloniex, Koinex, ABCC, BitBay, Bitbns, HitBTC, DragonEX, CoinTiger, IDEX, BX Thailand, Gatecoin, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Qryptos, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Liqui, Upbit, AirSwap, Zebpay, Kraken, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

