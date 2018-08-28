Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Receives $12.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 325,408 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 218,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 171,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 25.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.69. 7,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,067. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $457.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12,536.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

