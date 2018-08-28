Autodesk (ADSK) PT Raised to $160.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.63.

Shares of ADSK opened at $154.63 on Friday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $159.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of -97.66, a PEG ratio of 372.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $48,349.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $1,844,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,405 shares of company stock worth $2,890,471 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1,142.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Autodesk by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

