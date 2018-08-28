Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,032 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $59,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $3,595,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $362,501.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $1,124,696.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,723 shares of company stock worth $3,223,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $143.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.76 and a 1-year high of $144.33.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

