Avis Budget Group (CAR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an underweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.75.

CAR stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.06. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 63.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $450,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,999.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 3,465.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 177,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 172,112 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 12,509.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

