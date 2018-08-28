AXA (CS) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €23.60 ($27.44) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Societe Generale set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AXA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.98 ($31.37).

Shares of CS opened at €22.80 ($26.51) on Tuesday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

