AXT Inc (AXTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXTI. TheStreet raised AXT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Get AXT alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 220.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AXT by 804.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 283,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,653,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 172,795 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in AXT by 14.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,679,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 209,075 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. AXT has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $294.36 million, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. AXT had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.