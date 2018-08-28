B. Riley Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note issued on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

Shares of NYSE:MNK opened at $35.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $631.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.15 million. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 59.85% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 11,188.0% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 493.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.