B3Coin (KB3) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $311.00

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. One B3Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, B3Coin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. B3Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $311.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.83 or 0.02534019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011594 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000656 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004299 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002008 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001125 BTC.

B3Coin Coin Profile

B3Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 731,915,971 coins. B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here. B3Coin’s official website is b3coin.io.

Buying and Selling B3Coin

B3Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade B3Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy B3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

