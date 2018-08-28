Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) VP Sells $328,920.00 in Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $328,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BMI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,848. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,965.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BMI. ValuEngine upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

