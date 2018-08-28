Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE) Holdings Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 226,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 43,541 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,831,000. BP PLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHGE stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.74. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $38.10.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. Baker Hughes A GE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. research analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on BHGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. B. Riley upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes A GE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

In related news, VP Kurt Camilleri sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,442.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthias L. Heilmann sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

