Bancor (BNT) Price Reaches $1.70 on Exchanges

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Bancor token can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00024055 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Liqui and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $89.62 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00298524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00157113 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00038581 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011923 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor’s launch date was February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 77,433,307 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,764,109 tokens. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex, Kyber Network, ABCC, COSS, OKEx, Ethfinex, Upbit, HitBTC, BitForex, Binance, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

