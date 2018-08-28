Bancorpsouth Bank’s (BXS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Brean Capital

Brean Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

BXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Shares of BXS opened at $34.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.20 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. equities analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.