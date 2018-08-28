Bank of Montreal (BMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of BMO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.15. 529,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $84.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.747 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 58.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,852,000 after purchasing an additional 89,697 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,415.9% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 882,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 857,005 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

