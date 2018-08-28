Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Primo Water Co. (PRMW)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 5,864.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $6,445,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $3,187,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 34.9% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 812,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 210,087 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 110,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 39.6% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 305,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 86,628 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRMW. BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Primo Water stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $761.07 million, a PE ratio of -71.29, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.14.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Primo Water news, Director Charles A. Norris sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,817.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cauthen sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $26,934.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

