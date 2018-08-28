Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 13,996 Zagg Inc (ZAGG)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZAGG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zagg by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 705,844 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Zagg by 25,879.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 545,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 543,471 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Zagg by 862.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 435,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 390,407 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Zagg by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 405,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 340,434 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zagg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Brian Stech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $170,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,485.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZAGG opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Zagg Inc has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Zagg had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Zagg Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZAGG. BidaskClub raised Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Zagg in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Zagg from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

