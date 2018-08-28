Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (FCNCA)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 517 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,074,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Claire H. Bristow bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $385.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,408,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,345 shares of company stock worth $512,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $476.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.06. First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A has a 1 year low of $323.74 and a 1 year high of $488.44.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $397.15 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

