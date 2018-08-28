Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $78,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 23.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $168.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.75 and a 12 month high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $413.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.61 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.00.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

