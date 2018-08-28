Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $74.78 Million Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $74,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 463,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,966,000 after acquiring an additional 375,629 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,879,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 498,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 125,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,684,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,573,000 after acquiring an additional 106,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 13,323.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 99,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $187.53 on Tuesday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $189.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $180.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.24 million. sell-side analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $884,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,731.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $162.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.