Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 47,037 Shares of Transocean LTD (RIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,985,179 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 47,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Transocean were worth $80,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,420,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Transocean by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 766,230 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Transocean by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Transocean news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Fearnley Fonds cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Transocean from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.62.

NYSE RIG opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -198.00 and a beta of 1.49. Transocean LTD has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 99.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

