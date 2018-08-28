Base Resources’ (BSE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 14.02 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.62 ($0.27).

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale mineral sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.