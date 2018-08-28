Bayer (BAYN) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAYN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. equinet set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €109.65 ($127.50).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €82.65 ($96.10) on Friday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

