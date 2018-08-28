Bayer (BAYN) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €109.65 ($127.50).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €82.70 ($96.16) on Monday. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

