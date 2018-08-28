BBX Capital Corp Class A (BBX) and Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Head to Head Contrast

BBX Capital Corp Class A (NYSE: IIPR) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BBX Capital Corp Class A alerts:

This table compares BBX Capital Corp Class A and Innovative Industrial Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBX Capital Corp Class A $815.78 million 0.88 $82.19 million $0.72 10.31 Innovative Industrial Properties $6.42 million 44.11 -$70,000.00 $0.67 62.25

BBX Capital Corp Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Industrial Properties. BBX Capital Corp Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Industrial Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BBX Capital Corp Class A pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Innovative Industrial Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BBX Capital Corp Class A pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Innovative Industrial Properties pays out 149.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BBX Capital Corp Class A and Innovative Industrial Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBX Capital Corp Class A 0 0 2 0 3.00 Innovative Industrial Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

BBX Capital Corp Class A presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 119.00%. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.70%. Given BBX Capital Corp Class A’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BBX Capital Corp Class A is more favorable than Innovative Industrial Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.2% of BBX Capital Corp Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of BBX Capital Corp Class A shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BBX Capital Corp Class A has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BBX Capital Corp Class A and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBX Capital Corp Class A 7.74% 6.11% 2.41% Innovative Industrial Properties 31.15% 3.13% 2.63%

Summary

BBX Capital Corp Class A beats Innovative Industrial Properties on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBX Capital Corp Class A

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Corp Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital Corp Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.