Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $247,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $319,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,636 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 15,948.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 532,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 528,860 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1,598.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,817,000 after purchasing an additional 522,489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 58.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,251,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $195,694,000 after acquiring an additional 460,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16,737.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 350,987 shares during the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD opened at $160.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24. The company has a market cap of $123.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $146.84 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 133.89%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $182.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mcdonald’s to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.57.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

