Beatcoin 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (XBTS)

Beatcoin (CURRENCY:XBTS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Beatcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. Beatcoin has a market cap of $37,917.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Beatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beatcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.23 or 0.02763324 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011756 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000722 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002135 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001854 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Beatcoin

XBTS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2016. Beatcoin’s total supply is 2,524,686 coins and its circulating supply is 1,524,686 coins. The official website for Beatcoin is beatcoin.info. Beatcoin’s official Twitter account is @Beats_coin.

Buying and Selling Beatcoin

Beatcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beatcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

