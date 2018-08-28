Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 2,220 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises about 3.4% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $26,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $2,028,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,953,327.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.85, for a total transaction of $367,576.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,587,449.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,411 shares of company stock worth $3,278,357. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

SNPS opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $779.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.61 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

