Best Buy (BBY) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.3-42.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.29 billion.Best Buy also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.79-0.84 EPS.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital set a $85.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, June 8th. Wedbush set a $48.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.80.

In other Best Buy news, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $33,150.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,282.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $84,341.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,915. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.