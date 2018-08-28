BiblePay (BBP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,713.00

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, BiblePay has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $714,733.00 and $1,713.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and C-CEX.

BiblePay Profile

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 887,862,664 coins. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org.

BiblePay Coin Trading

BiblePay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

