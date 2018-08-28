BidaskClub Downgrades Home Bancorp (HBCP) to Sell

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.15.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.73 million. research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Paul J. Blanchet III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $44,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 38.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

