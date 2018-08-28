BidaskClub Downgrades Triumph Bancorp (TBK) to Sell

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.86 million. equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Karas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $125,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 24,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

