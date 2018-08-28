BidaskClub Upgrades Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $47.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.56 million, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,654,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,898,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.6% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,737,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 959,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 196,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth approximately $6,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

