Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.45 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,054,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,079,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,499,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,157,000 after acquiring an additional 530,709 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,016,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,771,000 after acquiring an additional 262,688 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,738,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,899,000 after acquiring an additional 49,436 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,593,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,709,000 after acquiring an additional 169,061 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan purchased 22,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $116.71 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $393.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 billion. sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “$111.53” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

