Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) Price Reaches $0.0087

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Scrypt has a market cap of $152,593.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Scrypt alerts:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000462 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001746 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt (CRYPTO:BTCS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Scrypt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Scrypt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.