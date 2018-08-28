bitGold Price Hits $1,356.35 on Major Exchanges (BITGOLD)

bitGold (CURRENCY:BITGOLD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One bitGold token can currently be bought for $1,356.35 or 0.19089540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitGold has a market capitalization of $257,007.00 and approximately $167.00 worth of bitGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, bitGold has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00301080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00159193 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00039184 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000675 BTC.

About bitGold

bitGold’s launch date was October 12th, 2015. bitGold’s total supply is 189 tokens. bitGold’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_GOLD. bitGold’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitGold’s official Twitter account is @bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

bitGold Token Trading

bitGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

