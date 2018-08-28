bitJob Trading Up 33.9% Over Last 7 Days (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One bitJob token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Qryptos and IDEX. During the last week, bitJob has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar. bitJob has a total market capitalization of $369,023.00 and $37,747.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitJob alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00289562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00159172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00037906 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011591 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About bitJob

bitJob was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,043,991 tokens. The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Qryptos, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitJob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitJob and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.